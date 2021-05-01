Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

