MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $473.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $448.00 to $473.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $481.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $485.77 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $442.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,408,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,962,000 after buying an additional 74,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,616,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

