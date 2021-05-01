MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $160.76. 260,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,493. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

