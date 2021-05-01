MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $160.76. 260,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,493. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
MSA Safety Company Profile
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.
