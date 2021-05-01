MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Up 54.2% in April

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

