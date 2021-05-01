Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 58.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

TRC opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.65 million, a P/E ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

