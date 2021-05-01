Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,370 TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFSL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $416,000.00. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

