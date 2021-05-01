Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

