Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

