Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

