Morgan Stanley Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $45.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of CAKE opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

