Morgan Stanley Increases Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $115.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 430,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,585. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

