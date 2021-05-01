Morgan Stanley Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 517.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $4,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Colfax by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX opened at $45.19 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -903.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,484 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

