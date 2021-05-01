Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $60.92 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

