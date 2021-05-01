Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Core-Mark worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

CORE stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.