Morgan Stanley Grows Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 622.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

