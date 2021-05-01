Morgan Stanley Buys 248,326 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Spero Therapeutics worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $405.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.43% and a negative net margin of 768.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $885,197. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.