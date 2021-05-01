Morgan Stanley Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $97.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

