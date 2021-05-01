Morgan Stanley Boosts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $68.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

