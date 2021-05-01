Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 447.80 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 439.80 ($5.75). Approximately 182,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 369,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

MOON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 430.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 30.33.

About Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.