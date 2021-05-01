Monolith (TKN) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.53 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Monolith has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $53,578.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00067662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.68 or 0.00824660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00045951 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

