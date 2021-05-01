Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $13,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

