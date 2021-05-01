Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $60.81. 9,065,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,578. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $57.13.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

