Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 452 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

