Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,750 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.3% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

