Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,130 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,956,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after purchasing an additional 559,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

NYSE ADM opened at $63.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

