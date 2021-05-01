Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.28 billion.Molina Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOH. Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.13.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

