Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $261.49 and last traded at $261.49, with a volume of 1292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.66.

The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.13.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 75,988 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.13 and a 200-day moving average of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

