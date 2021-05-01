Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to 13.000- EPS and its FY21 guidance to $13.00 EPS.

MOH opened at $255.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $261.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.13.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

