Moffett Nathanson Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Moffett Nathanson from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,906.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

