ModiHost Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $209,533.32 and $51,699.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ModiHost has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

