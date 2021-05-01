Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 233,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mmtec stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.47% of Mmtec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.85. 53,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Mmtec has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

