Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 3.62%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

