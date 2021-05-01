Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

MITK traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.21. 542,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,127. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a P/E ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

MITK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

