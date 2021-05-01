Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Tops $45.25 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.25 or 0.00078391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $33.36 million and approximately $538,371.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00064241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00281072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01121627 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.83 or 0.00737748 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.88 or 1.00060501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 737,332 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.