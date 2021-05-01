Mirrored Microsoft Market Capitalization Reaches $34.01 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $258.97 or 0.00447922 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $34.01 million and approximately $132,905.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00064522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00281314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.61 or 0.01128773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00736680 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,797.97 or 0.99969589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 131,337 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Microsoft is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

