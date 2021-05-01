Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,147.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and approximately $28,147.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.33 or 0.00029902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00283115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.01082521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.00700255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,779.52 or 0.99683312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,199,132 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

