Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of MPB opened at $26.99 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $227.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

