MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Announces Earnings Results

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MVIS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 72,751,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,801,416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MVIS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

