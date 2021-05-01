Microsoft’s (MSFT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $340.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.15.

MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 226,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

