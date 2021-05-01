Micromines Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded 46.8% higher against the US dollar. One Micromines coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Micromines has a market capitalization of $251,846.91 and $207.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.30 or 0.00282043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.01116319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00727418 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00026168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,803.02 or 0.99834859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

