MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MGP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

