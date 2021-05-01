MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

