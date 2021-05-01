M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. M&G has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

