MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $63.63 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

