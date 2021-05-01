MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of MET traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,978. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

