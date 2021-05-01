MetaHash Price Reaches $0.0369 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $92.99 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00285939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.97 or 0.01107118 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.17 or 0.00723941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.77 or 0.99955034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,691,825,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,347,026 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

