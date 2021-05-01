Meta (MTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00065763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00069674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.05 or 0.00764298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,346.82 or 0.07515508 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

