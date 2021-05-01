Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.60. 373,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,793. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,687,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,446,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 121.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 156,584 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

