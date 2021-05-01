Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $844.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. Also, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,390.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 387,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,175,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

