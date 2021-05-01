Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Announces Earnings Results

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Shares of Meredith stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.10. 577,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,709. Meredith has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

